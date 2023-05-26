Home  »  Business   »  Quhuo Limited (QH) Stock Price and Analyst Predict...

Quhuo Limited (QH) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Quhuo Limited (QH) by analysts is $191.04, The public float for QH is 0.46M, and at present, short sellers hold a 35.57% of that float. On May 26, 2023, the average trading volume of QH was 1.33M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023

According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.

Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored

QH) stock’s latest price update

Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ: QH)’s stock price has plunge by 8.79relation to previous closing price of 1.68. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 4.43% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

QH’s Market Performance

Quhuo Limited (QH) has seen a 4.43% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 29.62% gain in the past month and a 37.41% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.56%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 21.52% for QH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.80% for QH’s stock, with a 0.12% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

QH Trading at 9.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 21.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.56%, as shares surge +22.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +37.73% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QH rose by +4.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -56.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.0207. In addition, Quhuo Limited saw 52.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for QH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +0.70 for the present operating margin
  • +6.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for Quhuo Limited stands at -0.34. Equity return is now at value -2.70, with -1.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.47.

Conclusion

To sum up, Quhuo Limited (QH) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.

NewsHeater is specialized on the investments in tech sphere. Its specialists are interested in stocks that have been undervalued by different reasons. They are trying to find them, count their potential and bring them to their clients.

Navigation

Newsletter

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free.

© 2021 All rights reserved​