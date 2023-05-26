Quhuo Limited (QH) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Quhuo Limited (QH) by analysts is $191.04, The public float for QH is 0.46M, and at present, short sellers hold a 35.57% of that float. On May 26, 2023, the average trading volume of QH was 1.33M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

QH) stock’s latest price update

Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ: QH)’s stock price has plunge by 8.79relation to previous closing price of 1.68. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 4.43% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

QH’s Market Performance

Quhuo Limited (QH) has seen a 4.43% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 29.62% gain in the past month and a 37.41% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.56%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 21.52% for QH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.80% for QH’s stock, with a 0.12% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

QH Trading at 9.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 21.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.56%, as shares surge +22.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +37.73% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QH rose by +4.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -56.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.0207. In addition, Quhuo Limited saw 52.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for QH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.70 for the present operating margin

+6.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for Quhuo Limited stands at -0.34. Equity return is now at value -2.70, with -1.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.47.

Conclusion

To sum up, Quhuo Limited (QH) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.