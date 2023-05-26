Quanta Services Inc. (PWR) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Quanta Services Inc. (NYSE: PWR)’s stock price has gone rise by 3.78 in comparison to its previous close of 166.56, however, the company has experienced a 0.56% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 09/02/21 that The U.S. Electricity Grid Is Transforming. This Company Has a Plan to Prosper.

Is It Worth Investing in Quanta Services Inc. (NYSE: PWR) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Quanta Services Inc. (NYSE: PWR) is above average at 50.99x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.07.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Quanta Services Inc. (PWR) is $188.33, which is $15.48 above the current market price. The public float for PWR is 141.17M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.99% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of PWR on May 26, 2023 was 825.71K shares.

PWR’s Market Performance

The stock of Quanta Services Inc. (PWR) has seen a 0.56% increase in the past week, with a 5.35% rise in the past month, and a 7.60% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.55%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.31% for PWR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.70% for PWR’s stock, with a 15.30% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

PWR Trading at 4.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PWR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.55%, as shares surge +2.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.27% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PWR rose by +0.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +27.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $170.16. In addition, Quanta Services Inc. saw 21.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PWR starting from Austin Earl C. Jr., who sale 75,000 shares at the price of $173.07 back on May 12. After this action, Austin Earl C. Jr. now owns 655,890 shares of Quanta Services Inc., valued at $12,980,371 using the latest closing price.

Austin Earl C. Jr., the President and CEO of Quanta Services Inc., sale 85,000 shares at $171.32 during a trade that took place back on May 11, which means that Austin Earl C. Jr. is holding 730,890 shares at $14,561,792 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PWR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.59 for the present operating margin

+12.74 for the gross margin

The net margin for Quanta Services Inc. stands at +2.88. The total capital return value is set at 10.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.38. Equity return is now at value 9.50, with 3.70 for asset returns.

Based on Quanta Services Inc. (PWR), the company’s capital structure generated 73.85 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.48. Total debt to assets is 29.53, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 71.77. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 41.29.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.58, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.81 and the total asset turnover is 1.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.63.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Quanta Services Inc. (PWR) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.