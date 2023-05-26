PureCycle Technologies Inc. (PCT) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for PureCycle Technologies Inc. (PCT) by analysts is $12.42, which is $4.86 above the current market price. The public float for PCT is 109.02M, and at present, short sellers hold a 21.95% of that float. On May 26, 2023, the average trading volume of PCT was 2.17M shares.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

PCT) stock’s latest price update

PureCycle Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: PCT)’s stock price has decreased by -0.14 compared to its previous closing price of 7.15. However, the company has seen a 4.23% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

PCT’s Market Performance

PureCycle Technologies Inc. (PCT) has seen a 4.23% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 19.00% gain in the past month and a 14.42% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.87%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.44% for PCT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.69% for PCT stock, with a simple moving average of -3.62% for the last 200 days.

PCT Trading at 11.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PCT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.87%, as shares surge +17.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +49.69% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PCT rose by +4.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.94. In addition, PureCycle Technologies Inc. saw 5.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PCT starting from Olson Dustin, who sale 1,174 shares at the price of $6.51 back on Dec 04. After this action, Olson Dustin now owns 484,045 shares of PureCycle Technologies Inc., valued at $7,643 using the latest closing price.

Scott John Stewart, the Director of PureCycle Technologies Inc., sale 72,716 shares at $7.42 during a trade that took place back on Jul 20, which means that Scott John Stewart is holding 1,159,709 shares at $539,211 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PCT

Equity return is now at value -16.50, with -9.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.42.

Conclusion

To sum up, PureCycle Technologies Inc. (PCT) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.