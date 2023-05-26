Prometheus Biosciences Inc. (RXDX) Stock: A Review of the Recent Movement

In the past week, RXDX stock has gone up by 2.82%, with a monthly gain of 2.20% and a quarterly surge of 69.60%. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.31%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 0.49% for Prometheus Biosciences Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.23% for RXDX’s stock, with a 101.86% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Prometheus Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: RXDX) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for RXDX is $195.00, which is -$3.6 below the current market price. The public float for RXDX is 32.92M, and currently, shorts hold a 16.52% of that float. The average trading volume for RXDX on May 26, 2023 was 1.11M shares.

RXDX) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Prometheus Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: RXDX) has dropped by -0.04 compared to previous close of 198.67. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.82% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/16/23 that Merck to Buy Prometheus Biosciences

RXDX Trading at 25.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RXDX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.31%, as shares surge +2.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +71.83% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RXDX rose by +2.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +299.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $194.51. In addition, Prometheus Biosciences Inc. saw 80.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RXDX starting from Marshall Keith W, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $108.42 back on Apr 05. After this action, Marshall Keith W now owns 9,811 shares of Prometheus Biosciences Inc., valued at $1,084,200 using the latest closing price.

McKenna Mark C., the Chairman, President & CEO of Prometheus Biosciences Inc., sale 25,000 shares at $116.14 during a trade that took place back on Mar 15, which means that McKenna Mark C. is holding 55,144 shares at $2,903,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RXDX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2140.96 for the present operating margin

+78.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for Prometheus Biosciences Inc. stands at -2081.83. The total capital return value is set at -30.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch -30.24. Equity return is now at value -33.50, with -29.60 for asset returns.

Based on Prometheus Biosciences Inc. (RXDX), the company’s capital structure generated 4.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.19. Total debt to assets is 3.99, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.89. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1,297.12, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.25 and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 31.04.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Prometheus Biosciences Inc. (RXDX) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.