ProFrac Holding Corp. (ACDC) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: ACDC) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 4.96x. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for ProFrac Holding Corp. (ACDC) by analysts is $18.43, which is $8.39 above the current market price. The public float for ACDC is 22.66M, and at present, short sellers hold a 15.81% of that float. On May 26, 2023, the average trading volume of ACDC was 849.25K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

ACDC) stock’s latest price update

The stock of ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: ACDC) has decreased by -4.23 when compared to last closing price of 12.30. Despite this, the company has experienced a 2.43% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

ACDC’s Market Performance

ACDC’s stock has risen by 2.43% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 9.38% and a quarterly drop of -40.11%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.21% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.75% for ProFrac Holding Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.09% for ACDC’s stock, with a -37.03% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ACDC Trading at -1.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACDC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.21%, as shares surge +9.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.59% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACDC rose by +2.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.95. In addition, ProFrac Holding Corp. saw -53.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACDC starting from THRC Holdings, LP, who purchase 369,556 shares at the price of $12.36 back on May 23. After this action, THRC Holdings, LP now owns 70,053,590 shares of ProFrac Holding Corp., valued at $4,567,712 using the latest closing price.

THRC Holdings, LP, the 10% Owner of ProFrac Holding Corp., purchase 76,911 shares at $11.98 during a trade that took place back on May 22, which means that THRC Holdings, LP is holding 69,684,034 shares at $921,394 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACDC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.57 for the present operating margin

+29.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for ProFrac Holding Corp. stands at +3.77. Equity return is now at value -13.60, with 4.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.30.

Conclusion

To sum up, ProFrac Holding Corp. (ACDC) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.