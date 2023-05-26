PowerFleet Inc. (PWFL) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.46. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for PowerFleet Inc. (PWFL) is $6.63, which is $4.19 above the current market price. The public float for PWFL is 33.31M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.54% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PWFL on May 26, 2023 was 68.01K shares.

PWFL) stock’s latest price update

PowerFleet Inc. (NASDAQ: PWFL)’s stock price has plunge by 0.34relation to previous closing price of 2.97. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 3.11% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

PWFL’s Market Performance

PowerFleet Inc. (PWFL) has experienced a 3.11% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 8.76% rise in the past month, and a 10.37% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.63%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.82% for PWFL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.07% for PWFL stock, with a simple moving average of 4.01% for the last 200 days.

PWFL Trading at 2.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PWFL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.63%, as shares surge +7.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.56% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PWFL rose by +3.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.90. In addition, PowerFleet Inc. saw 10.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PWFL starting from CASEY MICHAEL J, who purchase 20,000 shares at the price of $2.97 back on Nov 21. After this action, CASEY MICHAEL J now owns 174,763 shares of PowerFleet Inc., valued at $59,356 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PWFL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.14 for the present operating margin

+47.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for PowerFleet Inc. stands at -5.18. The total capital return value is set at -3.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.27. Equity return is now at value -5.00, with -1.90 for asset returns.

Based on PowerFleet Inc. (PWFL), the company’s capital structure generated 21.23 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 17.51. Total debt to assets is 13.70, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 20.58. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.01.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.88, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.07 and the total asset turnover is 0.60. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.76.

Conclusion

To put it simply, PowerFleet Inc. (PWFL) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.