Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE: DOC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.79. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) is $15.79, which is $2.56 above the current market price. The public float for DOC is 226.19M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.66% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DOC on May 26, 2023 was 1.85M shares.

DOC) stock’s latest price update

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE: DOC)’s stock price has plunge by -1.39relation to previous closing price of 13.69. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -3.43% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

DOC’s Market Performance

DOC’s stock has fallen by -3.43% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -3.57% and a quarterly drop of -10.30%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.51% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.30% for Physicians Realty Trust The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.20% for DOC’s stock, with a -10.40% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

DOC Trading at -6.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DOC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.51%, as shares sank -5.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.64% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DOC fell by -3.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.20. In addition, Physicians Realty Trust saw -6.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DOC starting from BLACK ALBERT JR, who purchase 1,021 shares at the price of $14.98 back on Feb 28. After this action, BLACK ALBERT JR now owns 99,208 shares of Physicians Realty Trust, valued at $15,295 using the latest closing price.

Thompson Tommy G, the Director of Physicians Realty Trust, purchase 6,575 shares at $15.04 during a trade that took place back on Dec 14, which means that Thompson Tommy G is holding 25,635 shares at $98,888 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DOC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.87 for the present operating margin

+31.50 for the gross margin

The net margin for Physicians Realty Trust stands at +19.82. The total capital return value is set at 2.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.15. Equity return is now at value 3.60, with 2.00 for asset returns.

Based on Physicians Realty Trust (DOC), the company’s capital structure generated 67.86 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.43. Total debt to assets is 38.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 67.31. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.10.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.81, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.91 and the total asset turnover is 0.10.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.