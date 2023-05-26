Perion Network Ltd. (PERI) Stock Faces 5.25% Weekly Volatility

The stock of Perion Network Ltd. (PERI) has seen a 1.72% increase in the past week, with a -9.03% drop in the past month, and a -4.60% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.25%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.66% for PERI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.14% for PERI’s stock, with a 11.63% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ: PERI) Right Now?

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ: PERI) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 14.47x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.27. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The average price predicted for Perion Network Ltd. (PERI) by analysts is $40.17, which is $6.89 above the current market price. The public float for PERI is 40.35M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.71% of that float. On May 26, 2023, the average trading volume of PERI was 818.21K shares.

PERI) stock’s latest price update

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ: PERI)’s stock price has gone rise by 3.27 in comparison to its previous close of 30.91, however, the company has experienced a 1.72% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

PERI Trading at -11.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PERI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.25%, as shares sank -9.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.24% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PERI rose by +1.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +56.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.79. In addition, Perion Network Ltd. saw 26.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for PERI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.05 for the present operating margin

+34.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for Perion Network Ltd. stands at +15.50. The total capital return value is set at 20.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch 18.59. Equity return is now at value 19.20, with 13.50 for asset returns.

Based on Perion Network Ltd. (PERI), the company’s capital structure generated 1.97 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.93. Total debt to assets is 1.32, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.30. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.27.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.54, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.64 and the total asset turnover is 0.81. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.57.

Conclusion

To sum up, Perion Network Ltd. (PERI) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.