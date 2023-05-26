PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.07.

The public float for PDSB is 24.41M, and currently, short sellers hold a 8.63% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PDSB on May 26, 2023 was 354.28K shares.

PDSB) stock’s latest price update

The stock of PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ: PDSB) has increased by 14.51 when compared to last closing price of 6.72.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.84% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

PDSB’s Market Performance

PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB) has seen a 3.84% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 26.56% gain in the past month and a -0.45% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.71%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.69% for PDSB. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 13.29% for PDSB’s stock, with a 13.47% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

PDSB Trading at 19.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PDSB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.71%, as shares surge +22.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.86% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PDSB rose by +0.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +32.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.86. In addition, PDS Biotechnology Corporation saw -41.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PDSB

Equity return is now at value -91.60, with -60.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.