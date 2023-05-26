PACCAR Inc (PCAR) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ: PCAR) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 13.09x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.92. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 16 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for PACCAR Inc (PCAR) by analysts is $81.14, which is $10.35 above the current market price. The public float for PCAR is 515.79M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.63% of that float. On May 26, 2023, the average trading volume of PCAR was 3.04M shares.

PCAR) stock’s latest price update

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ: PCAR)’s stock price has increased by 0.82 compared to its previous closing price of 70.44. However, the company has seen a -0.82% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 10/25/22 that Paccar Earnings Beat Estimates. What It Means for Our Stock Pick.

PCAR’s Market Performance

PACCAR Inc (PCAR) has experienced a -0.82% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -2.85% drop in the past month, and a -1.77% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.92%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.20% for PCAR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.77% for PCAR’s stock, with a 6.69% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

PCAR Trading at -1.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PCAR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.92%, as shares sank -3.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.47% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PCAR fell by -0.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $72.17. In addition, PACCAR Inc saw 7.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PCAR starting from FEIGHT R PRESTON, who sale 46,523 shares at the price of $72.64 back on May 08. After this action, FEIGHT R PRESTON now owns 128,105 shares of PACCAR Inc, valued at $3,379,640 using the latest closing price.

BARKLEY MICHAEL T, the SR. VICE PRESIDENT/CONTROLLER of PACCAR Inc, sale 1 shares at $71.63 during a trade that took place back on May 03, which means that BARKLEY MICHAEL T is holding 0 shares at $57 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PCAR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.73 for the present operating margin

+16.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for PACCAR Inc stands at +10.44. The total capital return value is set at 15.76, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.86. Equity return is now at value 24.00, with 9.70 for asset returns.

Based on PACCAR Inc (PCAR), the company’s capital structure generated 87.47 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 46.66. Total debt to assets is 34.61, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 45.33. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 24.18.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.36, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for the company is 16.17 and the total asset turnover is 0.92. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.94.

Conclusion

To sum up, PACCAR Inc (PCAR) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.