Outfront Media Inc. (OUT) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE: OUT) is 21.06x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for OUT is 1.74. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for OUT is 162.87M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.29% of that float. On May 26, 2023, OUT’s average trading volume was 1.94M shares.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

OUT) stock’s latest price update

Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE: OUT) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.57 in relation to its previous close of 14.01. However, the company has experienced a -3.76% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

OUT’s Market Performance

Outfront Media Inc. (OUT) has experienced a -3.76% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -11.33% drop in the past month, and a -17.55% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.49%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.22% for OUT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.28% for OUT’s stock, with a -18.34% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

OUT Trading at -8.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OUT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.49%, as shares sank -13.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.51% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OUT fell by -3.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.92. In addition, Outfront Media Inc. saw -15.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for OUT

Equity return is now at value 9.20, with 1.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Outfront Media Inc. (OUT) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.