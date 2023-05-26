Oscar Health Inc. (OSCR) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

In the past week, OSCR stock has gone down by -2.61%, with a monthly gain of 21.37% and a quarterly surge of 35.50%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.86%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.28% for Oscar Health Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.87% for OSCR’s stock, with a 51.74% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Oscar Health Inc. (NYSE: OSCR) Right Now?

The public float for OSCR is 142.34M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.33% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of OSCR on May 26, 2023 was 3.58M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

OSCR) stock’s latest price update

Oscar Health Inc. (NYSE: OSCR)’s stock price has decreased by 0.00 compared to its previous closing price of 7.10. However, the company has seen a -2.61% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 03/28/23 that Oscar Health Stock Soars Because Aetna’s Former CEO Is Taking the Wheel

OSCR Trading at 16.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OSCR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.86%, as shares surge +11.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +102.28% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OSCR fell by -2.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.08. In addition, Oscar Health Inc. saw 188.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OSCR starting from Blackley Richard Scott, who sale 30,764 shares at the price of $4.88 back on Mar 06. After this action, Blackley Richard Scott now owns 369,521 shares of Oscar Health Inc., valued at $150,156 using the latest closing price.

Quane Alessandrea C., the EVP, Chief Insurance Officer of Oscar Health Inc., sale 12,473 shares at $4.88 during a trade that took place back on Mar 06, which means that Quane Alessandrea C. is holding 188,328 shares at $60,879 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OSCR

Equity return is now at value -55.10, with -12.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Oscar Health Inc. (OSCR) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.