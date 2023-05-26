Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for OMC is 0.84. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for OMC is $100.72, which is $11.37 above the current price. The public float for OMC is 197.52M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.44% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of OMC on May 26, 2023 was 1.91M shares.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

OMC) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC) has plunged by -1.95 when compared to previous closing price of 90.89, but the company has seen a -5.41% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/07/23 that Omnicom CEO Wants to Embrace Generative AI as Quickly as Possible

OMC’s Market Performance

Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) has seen a -5.41% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -1.57% decline in the past month and a -2.71% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.69%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.31% for OMC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.45% for OMC’s stock, with a 10.14% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

OMC Trading at -2.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OMC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.69%, as shares sank -1.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.03% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OMC fell by -5.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +26.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $91.30. In addition, Omnicom Group Inc. saw 9.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OMC starting from RICE LINDA JOHNSON, who sale 1,700 shares at the price of $89.75 back on Apr 27. After this action, RICE LINDA JOHNSON now owns 9,527 shares of Omnicom Group Inc., valued at $152,575 using the latest closing price.

WREN JOHN, the Chairman and CEO of Omnicom Group Inc., sale 100,000 shares at $93.84 during a trade that took place back on Apr 24, which means that WREN JOHN is holding 328,448 shares at $9,384,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OMC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.37 for the present operating margin

+18.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for Omnicom Group Inc. stands at +9.21. The total capital return value is set at 20.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.41. Equity return is now at value 45.90, with 5.40 for asset returns.

Based on Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC), the company’s capital structure generated 206.08 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 67.33. Total debt to assets is 24.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 199.17. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 65.07.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.50 and the total asset turnover is 0.52. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.97.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.