Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (OLLI) Stock Showcases -13.28% 20-Day Moving Average

The stock of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (OLLI) has gone down by -14.35% for the week, with a -11.80% drop in the past month and a -4.07% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.75%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.96% for OLLI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -13.28% for OLLI’s stock, with a simple moving average of -0.49% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OLLI) Right Now?

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OLLI) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.58x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for OLLI is 0.96. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for OLLI is $65.47, which is $8.65 above the current price. The public float for OLLI is 57.24M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.65% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of OLLI on May 26, 2023 was 1.01M shares.

OLLI) stock’s latest price update

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OLLI)’s stock price has gone decline by -6.57 in comparison to its previous close of 60.77, however, the company has experienced a -14.35% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 06/09/22 that Ollie’s Stock Rises for a Sixth Day. Inflation Could Push Consumers to Discounters.

OLLI Trading at -7.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OLLI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.75%, as shares sank -13.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.58% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OLLI fell by -14.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $65.04. In addition, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. saw 21.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OLLI starting from FLEISHMAN STANLEY, who sale 1,592 shares at the price of $64.22 back on Apr 20. After this action, FLEISHMAN STANLEY now owns 57,161 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc., valued at $102,238 using the latest closing price.

HENDRICKSON THOMAS, the Director of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc., sale 3,000 shares at $58.52 during a trade that took place back on Mar 24, which means that HENDRICKSON THOMAS is holding 610 shares at $175,560 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OLLI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.76 for the present operating margin

+34.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. stands at +5.63. Equity return is now at value 7.80, with 5.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.91.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (OLLI) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.