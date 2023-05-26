NuScale Power Corporation (SMR) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for NuScale Power Corporation (SMR) by analysts is $13.50, which is $5.6 above the current market price. The public float for SMR is 36.03M, and at present, short sellers hold a 18.09% of that float. On May 26, 2023, the average trading volume of SMR was 654.77K shares.

SMR) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE: SMR) has plunged by -0.10 when compared to previous closing price of 7.91, but the company has seen a 2.76% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

SMR’s Market Performance

NuScale Power Corporation (SMR) has experienced a 2.76% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -8.96% drop in the past month, and a -22.22% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.01%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.59% for SMR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.57% for SMR stock, with a simple moving average of -26.37% for the last 200 days.

SMR Trading at -6.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SMR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.01%, as shares sank -11.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.34% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SMR rose by +2.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -44.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.06. In addition, NuScale Power Corporation saw -22.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SMR starting from Hopkins John Lawrence, who sale 5,053 shares at the price of $7.97 back on May 22. After this action, Hopkins John Lawrence now owns 33,934 shares of NuScale Power Corporation, valued at $40,252 using the latest closing price.

Scott Clayton, the EVP, Business Development of NuScale Power Corporation, sale 7,138 shares at $8.00 during a trade that took place back on May 17, which means that Scott Clayton is holding 15,738 shares at $57,083 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SMR

Equity return is now at value -37.90, with -9.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, NuScale Power Corporation (SMR) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.