New Relic Inc. (NEWR) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of New Relic Inc. (NYSE: NEWR) has jumped by 3.47 compared to previous close of 78.24. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -4.61% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/17/23 that Software Company New Relic in Talks to Be Sold

Is It Worth Investing in New Relic Inc. (NYSE: NEWR) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.84. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for New Relic Inc. (NEWR) by analysts is $84.62, which is $1.04 above the current market price. The public float for NEWR is 55.14M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.27% of that float. On May 26, 2023, the average trading volume of NEWR was 662.47K shares.

NEWR’s Market Performance

NEWR stock saw an increase of -4.61% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 11.85% and a quarterly increase of 10.44%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.12%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.26% for New Relic Inc. (NEWR). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.95% for NEWR’s stock, with a simple moving average of 25.96% for the last 200 days.

NEWR Trading at 9.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NEWR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.12%, as shares surge +13.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.28% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NEWR fell by -4.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $76.90. In addition, New Relic Inc. saw 43.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NEWR starting from Friedrichs Kristy, who sale 2,673 shares at the price of $84.05 back on May 18. After this action, Friedrichs Kristy now owns 15,698 shares of New Relic Inc., valued at $224,665 using the latest closing price.

Lloyd Thomas J., the Chief Legal Officer, Corp Secy of New Relic Inc., sale 1,079 shares at $84.04 during a trade that took place back on May 18, which means that Lloyd Thomas J. is holding 5,214 shares at $90,680 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NEWR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-27.49 for the present operating margin

+67.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for New Relic Inc. stands at -31.88. The total capital return value is set at -23.50, while invested capital returns managed to touch -27.92. Equity return is now at value -55.10, with -13.20 for asset returns.

Based on New Relic Inc. (NEWR), the company’s capital structure generated 173.09 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 63.38. Total debt to assets is 39.13, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 169.65. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 62.12.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.58, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.93 and the total asset turnover is 0.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.10.

Conclusion

To sum up, New Relic Inc. (NEWR) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.