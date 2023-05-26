Neogen Corporation’s (NEOG) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of Neogen Corporation (NEOG) has gone down by -0.78% for the week, with a -1.49% drop in the past month and a -10.96% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.60%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.19% for NEOG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.15% for NEOG’s stock, with a simple moving average of -2.30% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ: NEOG) Right Now?

Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ: NEOG) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 534.52x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.99. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Neogen Corporation (NEOG) is $19.00, which is $2.43 above the current market price. The public float for NEOG is 215.80M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.22% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NEOG on May 26, 2023 was 1.44M shares.

NEOG) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ: NEOG) has dropped by -2.53 compared to previous close of 17.00. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -0.78% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

NEOG Trading at -4.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NEOG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.60%, as shares sank -3.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NEOG fell by -0.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.91. In addition, Neogen Corporation saw 8.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NEOG starting from Jones Douglas Edward, who purchase 2,500 shares at the price of $17.91 back on Jan 13. After this action, Jones Douglas Edward now owns 11,860 shares of Neogen Corporation, valued at $44,775 using the latest closing price.

Quinlan Steven J., the VP & CFO of Neogen Corporation, purchase 5,000 shares at $11.63 during a trade that took place back on Oct 11, which means that Quinlan Steven J. is holding 32,722 shares at $58,150 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NEOG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.12 for the present operating margin

+46.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for Neogen Corporation stands at +9.16. The total capital return value is set at 6.77, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.59. Equity return is now at value -0.70, with -0.50 for asset returns.

Based on Neogen Corporation (NEOG), the company’s capital structure generated 0.16 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.16. Total debt to assets is 0.14, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.00. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.00.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.57, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.51 and the total asset turnover is 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.05.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Neogen Corporation (NEOG) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.