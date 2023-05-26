Navigating the Volatility of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s (DB) Stock

The stock of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) has seen a -1.23% decrease in the past week, with a -1.79% drop in the past month, and a -12.70% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.23%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.88% for DB. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.54% for DB’s stock, with a simple moving average of 0.39% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE: DB) Right Now?

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE: DB) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 4.00x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.35. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) by analysts is $15.04, which is $1.79 above the current market price. The public float for DB is 1.91B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.94% of that float. On May 26, 2023, the average trading volume of DB was 4.86M shares.

DB) stock’s latest price update

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE: DB) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.10 compared to its previous closing price of 10.44. However, the company has seen a fall of -1.23% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 03/24/23 that Deutsche Bank Stock Tumbles. Banking Panic Isn’t Over Yet.

DB Trading at -0.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.23%, as shares sank -4.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.48% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DB fell by -1.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.59. In addition, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft saw -9.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.32 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stands at +12.45. The total capital return value is set at 1.75, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.81. Equity return is now at value 7.40, with 0.40 for asset returns.

Based on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB), the company’s capital structure generated 380.63 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 79.19. Total debt to assets is 17.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 184.62. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.41.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.79, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 2.90. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.74.

Conclusion

To sum up, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.