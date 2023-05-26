Navigating the Volatility of ACM Research Inc.’s (ACMR) Stock

In the past week, ACMR stock has gone up by 1.33%, with a monthly gain of 3.35% and a quarterly plunge of -14.31%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.60%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.21% for ACM Research Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.14% for ACMR’s stock, with a -11.63% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in ACM Research Inc. (NASDAQ: ACMR) Right Now?

ACM Research Inc. (NASDAQ: ACMR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.12.

The average price point forecasted by analysts for ACM Research Inc. (ACMR) is $18.50, which is $8.4 above the current market price. The public float for ACMR is 44.82M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.96% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ACMR on May 26, 2023 was 622.78K shares.

ACMR) stock’s latest price update

The stock of ACM Research Inc. (NASDAQ: ACMR) has increased by 7.04 when compared to last closing price of 9.23.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.33% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ACMR Trading at -5.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACMR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.60%, as shares surge +5.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.35% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACMR rose by +1.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -46.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.61. In addition, ACM Research Inc. saw 28.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACMR starting from Dun Haiping, who sale 37,500 shares at the price of $12.06 back on Mar 16. After this action, Dun Haiping now owns 889,116 shares of ACM Research Inc., valued at $452,250 using the latest closing price.

Feng Lisa, the of ACM Research Inc., sale 22,500 shares at $12.37 during a trade that took place back on Mar 09, which means that Feng Lisa is holding 50,001 shares at $278,351 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACMR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.18 for the present operating margin

+47.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for ACM Research Inc. stands at +10.10. The total capital return value is set at 6.78, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.63. Equity return is now at value 6.50, with 3.80 for asset returns.

Based on ACM Research Inc. (ACMR), the company’s capital structure generated 11.78 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.54. Total debt to assets is 6.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.93. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.62.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.70, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.28 and the total asset turnover is 0.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.43.

Conclusion

To put it simply, ACM Research Inc. (ACMR) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.