Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NTCO) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE: NTCO) has increased by 3.19 when compared to last closing price of 5.33.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 4.36% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE: NTCO) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for NTCO is $6.83, which is $1.86 above the current price. The public float for NTCO is 686.62M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.12% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NTCO on May 26, 2023 was 1.06M shares.

NTCO’s Market Performance

NTCO stock saw an increase of 4.36% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 28.81% and a quarterly increase of -4.18%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.63%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.29% for Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NTCO). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.43% for NTCO’s stock, with a 6.76% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

NTCO Trading at 13.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NTCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.63%, as shares surge +25.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.96% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NTCO rose by +4.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.04. In addition, Natura &Co Holding S.A. saw 27.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NTCO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.56 for the present operating margin

+57.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for Natura &Co Holding S.A. stands at -6.82. The total capital return value is set at 1.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch -6.13.

Based on Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NTCO), the company’s capital structure generated 75.51 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.02. Total debt to assets is 30.84, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 70.09. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.94.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.82, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.63. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.43 and the total asset turnover is 0.63. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.21.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NTCO) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.