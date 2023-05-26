Home  »  Companies   »  MoneyGram International Inc. (MGI) Shares Rise Des...

MoneyGram International Inc. (MGI) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of MoneyGram International Inc. (NASDAQ: MGI) has jumped by 0.09 compared to previous close of 10.97. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.18% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 02/15/22 that MoneyGram Stock Soars. It’s Being Taken Private for $1.8 Billion.

Is It Worth Investing in MoneyGram International Inc. (NASDAQ: MGI) Right Now?

MoneyGram International Inc. (NASDAQ: MGI) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for MGI is 1.01.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023

According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.

Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for MGI is $11.00, which is $0.02 above the current price. The public float for MGI is 89.28M and currently, short sellers hold a 15.51% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MGI on May 26, 2023 was 3.39M shares.

MGI’s Market Performance

MGI’s stock has seen a 0.18% increase for the week, with a 13.08% rise in the past month and a 1.20% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.18%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.01% for MoneyGram International Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.77% for MGI’s stock, with a 3.25% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

MGI Trading at 4.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MGI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with 0.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.18%, as shares surge +8.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.62% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MGI rose by +0.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.73. In addition, MoneyGram International Inc. saw 0.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MGI

Equity return is now at value -20.70, with 0.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, MoneyGram International Inc. (MGI) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.

NewsHeater is specialized on the investments in tech sphere. Its specialists are interested in stocks that have been undervalued by different reasons. They are trying to find them, count their potential and bring them to their clients.

Navigation

Newsletter

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free.

© 2021 All rights reserved​