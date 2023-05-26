MoneyGram International Inc. (MGI) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of MoneyGram International Inc. (NASDAQ: MGI) has jumped by 0.09 compared to previous close of 10.97. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.18% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 02/15/22 that MoneyGram Stock Soars. It’s Being Taken Private for $1.8 Billion.

Is It Worth Investing in MoneyGram International Inc. (NASDAQ: MGI) Right Now?

MoneyGram International Inc. (NASDAQ: MGI) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for MGI is 1.01.

The average price predicted by analysts for MGI is $11.00, which is $0.02 above the current price. The public float for MGI is 89.28M and currently, short sellers hold a 15.51% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MGI on May 26, 2023 was 3.39M shares.

MGI’s Market Performance

MGI’s stock has seen a 0.18% increase for the week, with a 13.08% rise in the past month and a 1.20% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.18%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.01% for MoneyGram International Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.77% for MGI’s stock, with a 3.25% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

MGI Trading at 4.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MGI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with 0.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.18%, as shares surge +8.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.62% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MGI rose by +0.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.73. In addition, MoneyGram International Inc. saw 0.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MGI

Equity return is now at value -20.70, with 0.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, MoneyGram International Inc. (MGI) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.