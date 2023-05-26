Modine Manufacturing Company’s (MOD) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, MOD stock has gone up by 13.37%, with a monthly gain of 17.97% and a quarterly surge of 0.74%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.98%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.64% for Modine Manufacturing Company The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 18.13% for MOD’s stock, with a 23.38% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE: MOD) Right Now?

Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE: MOD) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 17.97x. and a 36-month beta value of 2.24. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Modine Manufacturing Company (MOD) by analysts is $32.33, which is $4.83 above the current market price. The public float for MOD is 50.67M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.25% of that float. On May 26, 2023, the average trading volume of MOD was 350.54K shares.

MOD) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE: MOD) has jumped by 23.77 compared to previous close of 19.73. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 13.37% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

MOD Trading at 14.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MOD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.98%, as shares surge +17.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.95% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MOD rose by +13.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +55.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.85. In addition, Modine Manufacturing Company saw 22.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MOD starting from Agen Brian Jon, who sale 3,248 shares at the price of $22.37 back on Mar 30. After this action, Agen Brian Jon now owns 110,329 shares of Modine Manufacturing Company, valued at $72,668 using the latest closing price.

Lucareli Michael B, the EVP, CFO of Modine Manufacturing Company, sale 13,379 shares at $25.08 during a trade that took place back on Feb 21, which means that Lucareli Michael B is holding 293,287 shares at $335,519 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MOD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.83 for the present operating margin

+15.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for Modine Manufacturing Company stands at +4.15. The total capital return value is set at 12.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.03. Equity return is now at value 15.60, with 5.00 for asset returns.

Based on Modine Manufacturing Company (MOD), the company’s capital structure generated 95.78 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.92. Total debt to assets is 30.25, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 86.44. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.15.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.63, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.50. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.14 and the total asset turnover is 1.52. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.53.

Conclusion

To sum up, Modine Manufacturing Company (MOD) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.