Mobile Global Esports Inc. (MGAM) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for MGAM is $1.50, which is $0.93 above the current price. The public float for MGAM is 13.47M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.69% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MGAM on May 26, 2023 was 288.94K shares.

Mobile Global Esports Inc. (NASDAQ: MGAM) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 3.33 compared to its previous closing price of 0.55. However, the company has seen a gain of 7.23% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

MGAM’s Market Performance

Mobile Global Esports Inc. (MGAM) has seen a 7.23% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -13.53% decline in the past month and a -33.91% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.14%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.92% for MGAM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.96% for MGAM’s stock, with a -59.13% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

MGAM Trading at -15.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MGAM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.14%, as shares sank -12.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.18% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MGAM rose by +7.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -87.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5877. In addition, Mobile Global Esports Inc. saw -31.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MGAM starting from Pross David Randall, who sale 550 shares at the price of $2.20 back on Jan 31. After this action, Pross David Randall now owns 650,000 shares of Mobile Global Esports Inc., valued at $1,210 using the latest closing price.

Pross David Randall, the CEO of Mobile Global Esports Inc., purchase 550 shares at $0.83 during a trade that took place back on Dec 21, which means that Pross David Randall is holding 650,550 shares at $456 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MGAM

Equity return is now at value -29.50, with -28.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 39.14.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Mobile Global Esports Inc. (MGAM) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.