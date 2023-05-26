MKS Instruments Inc. (MKSI) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

MKS Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ: MKSI) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.67x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for MKSI is 1.53. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for MKSI is $106.57, which is $13.57 above the current price. The public float for MKSI is 66.17M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.38% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MKSI on May 26, 2023 was 602.96K shares.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

MKSI) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of MKS Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ: MKSI) has jumped by 6.07 compared to previous close of 87.68. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.86% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 07/01/21 that Krispy Kreme, Micron Technology, CureVac: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

MKSI’s Market Performance

MKSI’s stock has risen by 3.86% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 15.38% and a quarterly rise of 1.62%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.54% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.75% for MKS Instruments Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.17% for MKSI’s stock, with a 4.17% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

MKSI Trading at 9.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MKSI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.54%, as shares surge +12.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.84% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MKSI rose by +3.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $85.71. In addition, MKS Instruments Inc. saw 9.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MKSI starting from Carlyle Partners VI Cayman Hol, who sale 2,000,000 shares at the price of $86.12 back on May 08. After this action, Carlyle Partners VI Cayman Hol now owns 6,482,732 shares of MKS Instruments Inc., valued at $172,250,000 using the latest closing price.

Carlyle Group Inc., the 10% Owner of MKS Instruments Inc., sale 2,000,000 shares at $86.12 during a trade that took place back on May 08, which means that Carlyle Group Inc. is holding 6,482,732 shares at $172,250,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MKSI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.44 for the present operating margin

+38.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for MKS Instruments Inc. stands at +9.39. The total capital return value is set at 9.64, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.96. Equity return is now at value 3.70, with 1.50 for asset returns.

Based on MKS Instruments Inc. (MKSI), the company’s capital structure generated 115.28 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 53.55. Total debt to assets is 44.96, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 112.63. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 52.32.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.81, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.55. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.85 and the total asset turnover is 0.44. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.93.

Conclusion

In conclusion, MKS Instruments Inc. (MKSI) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.