MINISO Group Holding Limited (MNSO) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock price of MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE: MNSO) has dropped by -6.11 compared to previous close of 15.70. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -7.88% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE: MNSO) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE: MNSO) is 30.39x, which is above its average ratio.

The public float for MNSO is 299.99M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.50% of that float. On May 26, 2023, MNSO’s average trading volume was 1.60M shares.

MNSO’s Market Performance

The stock of MINISO Group Holding Limited (MNSO) has seen a -7.88% decrease in the past week, with a -11.04% drop in the past month, and a -10.40% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.08%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.98% for MNSO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -12.04% for MNSO’s stock, with a 24.74% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

MNSO Trading at -13.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MNSO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.08%, as shares sank -14.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.67% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MNSO fell by -7.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +135.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.63. In addition, MINISO Group Holding Limited saw 37.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MNSO

Equity return is now at value 14.60, with 9.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of MINISO Group Holding Limited (MNSO) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.