MaxLinear Inc. (MXL) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

MaxLinear Inc. (NASDAQ: MXL) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 22.83x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.91. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for MaxLinear Inc. (MXL) by analysts is $37.55, which is $8.35 above the current market price. The public float for MXL is 72.61M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.70% of that float. On May 26, 2023, the average trading volume of MXL was 603.18K shares.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

MXL) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of MaxLinear Inc. (NASDAQ: MXL) has jumped by 3.94 compared to previous close of 27.39. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.79% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/04/23 that China’s New Weapon: Dragging Its Feet on Deals Involving American Companies

MXL’s Market Performance

MaxLinear Inc. (MXL) has experienced a 3.79% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -3.03% drop in the past month, and a -17.21% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.40%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.40% for MXL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 12.82% for MXL’s stock, with a -16.60% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

MXL Trading at -5.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MXL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.40%, as shares surge +17.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.39% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MXL rose by +3.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.45. In addition, MaxLinear Inc. saw -16.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MXL starting from LOUGHEED JAMES, who sale 115,944 shares at the price of $40.74 back on Feb 03. After this action, LOUGHEED JAMES now owns 3,921 shares of MaxLinear Inc., valued at $4,723,973 using the latest closing price.

Bollesen Michael, the Vice President of Sales of MaxLinear Inc., sale 5,757 shares at $38.93 during a trade that took place back on Dec 14, which means that Bollesen Michael is holding 81,474 shares at $224,104 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MXL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.54 for the present operating margin

+56.93 for the gross margin

The net margin for MaxLinear Inc. stands at +11.16. The total capital return value is set at 22.32, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.23. Equity return is now at value 15.60, with 8.50 for asset returns.

Based on MaxLinear Inc. (MXL), the company’s capital structure generated 23.00 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 18.70. Total debt to assets is 13.12, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 21.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 17.44.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.94, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.71 and the total asset turnover is 1.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.65.

Conclusion

To sum up, MaxLinear Inc. (MXL) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.