Masco Corporation’s (MAS) Stock: A -4.76% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of Masco Corporation (MAS) has seen a -6.29% decrease in the past week, with a -1.22% drop in the past month, and a -4.29% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.03%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.14% for MAS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.76% for MAS’s stock, with a -0.14% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Masco Corporation (NYSE: MAS) Right Now?

Masco Corporation (NYSE: MAS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.19. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Masco Corporation (MAS) is $58.55, which is $8.61 above the current market price. The public float for MAS is 224.74M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.24% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MAS on May 26, 2023 was 1.88M shares.

MAS) stock’s latest price update

Masco Corporation (NYSE: MAS) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.10 compared to its previous closing price of 50.28. However, the company has seen a fall of -6.29% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/15/21 that Roblox, BlackBerry, Pfizer, Adagio Therapeutics: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

MAS Trading at -0.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MAS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.03%, as shares sank -5.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.14% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MAS fell by -6.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $52.61. In addition, Masco Corporation saw 7.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MAS starting from Sznewajs John G, who sale 15,007 shares at the price of $54.00 back on May 10. After this action, Sznewajs John G now owns 187,784 shares of Masco Corporation, valued at $810,383 using the latest closing price.

Sznewajs John G, the VP and CFO of Masco Corporation, sale 20,361 shares at $54.00 during a trade that took place back on May 09, which means that Sznewajs John G is holding 187,784 shares at $1,099,494 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MAS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.24 for the present operating margin

+31.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for Masco Corporation stands at +9.70. The total capital return value is set at 41.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch 29.74. Equity return is now at value -147.20, with 15.20 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.69, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.48 and the total asset turnover is 1.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.56.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Masco Corporation (MAS) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.