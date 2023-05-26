Marriott International Inc. (MAR) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Marriott International Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR)’s stock price has increased by 2.03 compared to its previous closing price of 168.25. However, the company has seen a -5.18% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/23/23 that Hilton, Marriott Square Off in Extended-Stay Battle

Is It Worth Investing in Marriott International Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) Right Now?

Marriott International Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 20.10x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.57. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 15 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Marriott International Inc. (MAR) by analysts is $188.22, which is $16.57 above the current market price. The public float for MAR is 256.28M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.14% of that float. On May 26, 2023, the average trading volume of MAR was 1.77M shares.

MAR’s Market Performance

MAR stock saw an increase of -5.18% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 3.96% and a quarterly increase of 0.78%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.37%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.35% for Marriott International Inc. (MAR). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.78% for MAR’s stock, with a 6.36% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

MAR Trading at 1.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MAR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.37%, as shares surge +3.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.42% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MAR fell by -5.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $175.08. In addition, Marriott International Inc. saw 15.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MAR starting from Roe Peggy Fang, who sale 1,500 shares at the price of $179.10 back on May 09. After this action, Roe Peggy Fang now owns 19,685 shares of Marriott International Inc., valued at $268,650 using the latest closing price.

Pinto Drew, the EVP, Chf. Rev & Technology of Marriott International Inc., sale 700 shares at $176.75 during a trade that took place back on May 08, which means that Pinto Drew is holding 4,734 shares at $123,725 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MAR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.72 for the present operating margin

+21.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Marriott International Inc. stands at +11.35. The total capital return value is set at 28.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch 20.66. Equity return is now at value 309.10, with 11.10 for asset returns.

Based on Marriott International Inc. (MAR), the company’s capital structure generated 1,972.54 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 95.17. Total debt to assets is 45.15, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,833.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 88.46.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.78, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.12 and the total asset turnover is 0.82. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.45.

Conclusion

To sum up, Marriott International Inc. (MAR) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.