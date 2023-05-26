Make Informed Decisions with Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZNTL) Stock Updates

The stock of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZNTL) has gone up by 1.76% for the week, with a 26.74% rise in the past month and a 45.55% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.75%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 6.52% for ZNTL.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.73% for ZNTL’s stock, with a 23.25% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ZNTL) Right Now?

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZNTL) by analysts is $45.90, which is $18.74 above the current market price. The public float for ZNTL is 52.72M, and at present, short sellers hold a 20.15% of that float. On May 26, 2023, the average trading volume of ZNTL was 678.64K shares.

ZNTL) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ZNTL) has jumped by 2.11 compared to previous close of 26.60. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.76% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ZNTL Trading at 29.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZNTL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.75%, as shares surge +24.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +48.66% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZNTL rose by +1.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.80. In addition, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 34.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZNTL starting from Gallagher Cam, who sale 8,501 shares at the price of $19.96 back on Feb 14. After this action, Gallagher Cam now owns 491,270 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $169,706 using the latest closing price.

Bunker Kevin D., the Chief Scientific Officer of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 6,500 shares at $19.98 during a trade that took place back on Feb 14, which means that Bunker Kevin D. is holding 865,157 shares at $129,873 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZNTL

The total capital return value is set at -50.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch -53.37. Equity return is now at value -56.20, with -45.40 for asset returns.

Based on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZNTL), the company’s capital structure generated 10.91 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 9.84. Total debt to assets is 8.55, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 10.41. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.39.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.98.

Conclusion

To sum up, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZNTL) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.