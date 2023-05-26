Make Informed Decisions with Vacasa Inc. (VCSA) Stock Updates

In the past week, VCSA stock has gone down by -11.41%, with a monthly decline of -5.74% and a quarterly plunge of -53.85%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.75%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.98% for Vacasa Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -13.80% for VCSA’s stock, with a -68.20% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Vacasa Inc. (NASDAQ: VCSA) Right Now?

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Vacasa Inc. (VCSA) is $1.53, which is $1.45 above the current market price. The public float for VCSA is 112.00M, and currently, short sellers hold a 8.82% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of VCSA on May 26, 2023 was 990.07K shares.

VCSA) stock’s latest price update

Vacasa Inc. (NASDAQ: VCSA)’s stock price has decreased by -9.74 compared to its previous closing price of 0.73. However, the company has seen a -11.41% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/14/21 that Vacation-Rental Manager Vacasa Aims to Add Homes After Public Listing

VCSA Trading at -20.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VCSA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.75%, as shares sank -18.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -32.89% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VCSA fell by -11.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -75.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7583. In addition, Vacasa Inc. saw -47.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VCSA starting from Breon Eric, who sale 1,000,101 shares at the price of $0.94 back on Mar 17. After this action, Breon Eric now owns 799,899 shares of Vacasa Inc., valued at $940,095 using the latest closing price.

Breon Eric, the Director of Vacasa Inc., sale 169,277 shares at $0.93 during a trade that took place back on Mar 17, which means that Breon Eric is holding 33,999 shares at $157,428 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VCSA

Equity return is now at value -43.50, with -10.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Vacasa Inc. (VCSA) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.