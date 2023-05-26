LXP Industrial Trust (LXP) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for LXP is 0.83. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for LXP is $11.20, which is $1.27 above the current price. The public float for LXP is 269.92M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.12% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LXP on May 26, 2023 was 2.15M shares.

LXP) stock’s latest price update

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP)’s stock price has gone decline by -1.29 in comparison to its previous close of 10.06, however, the company has experienced a -2.17% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

LXP’s Market Performance

LXP Industrial Trust (LXP) has seen a -2.17% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 8.64% gain in the past month and a -4.89% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.89%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.03% for LXP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.53% for LXP’s stock, with a simple moving average of -2.71% for the last 200 days.

LXP Trading at 1.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LXP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.89%, as shares surge +7.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.40% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LXP fell by -2.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.81. In addition, LXP Industrial Trust saw -0.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LXP starting from FRARY RICHARD, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $10.50 back on Jun 13. After this action, FRARY RICHARD now owns 143,606 shares of LXP Industrial Trust, valued at $105,000 using the latest closing price.

Gupta Arun, the Director of LXP Industrial Trust, purchase 9,600 shares at $10.41 during a trade that took place back on Jun 13, which means that Gupta Arun is holding 26,465 shares at $99,921 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LXP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.63 for the present operating margin

+26.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for LXP Industrial Trust stands at +35.36. The total capital return value is set at 1.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.97. Equity return is now at value 5.00, with 2.70 for asset returns.

Based on LXP Industrial Trust (LXP), the company’s capital structure generated 64.32 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 39.14. Total debt to assets is 37.33, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 63.79. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.82.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 13.50, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.55 and the total asset turnover is 0.08.

Conclusion

In conclusion, LXP Industrial Trust (LXP) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.