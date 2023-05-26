Lumentum Holdings Inc. (LITE) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 1.09.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Lumentum Holdings Inc. (LITE) is $52.87, which is $0.82 above the current market price. The public float for LITE is 67.85M, and currently, short sellers hold a 9.98% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of LITE on May 26, 2023 was 1.11M shares.

LITE) stock’s latest price update

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LITE)’s stock price has gone rise by 9.21 in comparison to its previous close of 47.99, however, the company has experienced a 12.25% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 08/16/22 that Apple Supplier Lumentum Issues Forecast Below Estimates

LITE’s Market Performance

LITE’s stock has risen by 12.25% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 8.22% and a quarterly drop of -0.19%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.95% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.41% for Lumentum Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 12.72% for LITE’s stock, with a -13.66% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

LITE Trading at 8.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LITE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.95%, as shares surge +7.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.96% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LITE rose by +11.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -43.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $46.69. In addition, Lumentum Holdings Inc. saw 0.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LITE starting from Sepe Matthew Joseph, who sale 3,030 shares at the price of $86.20 back on Aug 29. After this action, Sepe Matthew Joseph now owns 25,288 shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc., valued at $261,183 using the latest closing price.

Ali Wajid, the EVP & Chief Financial Officer of Lumentum Holdings Inc., sale 8,781 shares at $92.47 during a trade that took place back on Aug 23, which means that Ali Wajid is holding 31,194 shares at $811,937 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LITE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.97 for the present operating margin

+44.53 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lumentum Holdings Inc. stands at +11.61. The total capital return value is set at 8.76, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.42. Equity return is now at value -2.30, with -0.80 for asset returns.

Based on Lumentum Holdings Inc. (LITE), the company’s capital structure generated 103.25 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.80. Total debt to assets is 46.51, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 80.79. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.75.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.38, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.38. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.21 and the total asset turnover is 0.44. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.38.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Lumentum Holdings Inc. (LITE) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.