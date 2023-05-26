Home  »  Companies   »  Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) Shares Plummet Below ...

Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE: LAC)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.52 in comparison to its previous close of 21.33, however, the company has experienced a -4.71% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE: LAC) Right Now?

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a "buy," 1 as "overweight," 0 as "hold," and 0 as "sell."

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) is $36.35, which is $14.95 above the current market price. The public float for LAC is 112.87M, and currently, short sellers hold a 10.73% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LAC on May 26, 2023 was 1.81M shares.

LAC’s Market Performance

The stock of Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) has seen a -4.71% decrease in the past week, with a 6.96% rise in the past month, and a -10.73% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.03%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.90% for LAC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.33% for LAC’s stock, with a -10.82% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

LAC Trading at 2.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LAC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.03%, as shares surge +6.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.50% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LAC fell by -4.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.22. In addition, Lithium Americas Corp. saw 11.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for LAC

Equity return is now at value -6.30, with -4.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 18.13.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.

NewsHeater is specialized on the investments in tech sphere. Its specialists are interested in stocks that have been undervalued by different reasons. They are trying to find them, count their potential and bring them to their clients.

