LifeStance Health Group Inc. (LFST) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

LifeStance Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ: LFST) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -4.43 compared to its previous closing price of 8.13. However, the company has seen a fall of -7.06% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 06/10/21 that Monday.com and 3 Other IPOs Hit the Market. All but One Closed Up Higher.

Is It Worth Investing in LifeStance Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ: LFST) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for LFST is $9.42, which is $1.73 above the current market price. The public float for LFST is 317.91M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.52% of that float. The average trading volume for LFST on May 26, 2023 was 673.79K shares.

LFST’s Market Performance

LFST stock saw an increase of -7.06% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 0.26% and a quarterly increase of 54.17%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.69%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.45% for LifeStance Health Group Inc. (LFST). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.85% for LFST’s stock, with a 17.88% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

LFST Trading at 0.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LFST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.69%, as shares sank -3.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.76% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LFST fell by -5.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by unch in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.24. In addition, LifeStance Health Group Inc. saw 57.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LFST starting from Mullins Kevin Michael, who sold 69,734 shares at the price of $7.61 back on Apr 04. After this action, Mullins Kevin Michael now owns 5,436,448 shares of LifeStance Health Group Inc., valued at $530,676 using the latest closing price.

Qureshi Danish J. sale 8,775 shares at $7.62 during a trade that took place back on Apr 04, which means that Qureshi Danish J. is holding 4,655,802 shares at $66,866 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LFST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-23.98 for the present operating margin

+19.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for LifeStance Health Group Inc. stands at -25.08. The total capital return value is set at -11.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch -11.78. Equity return is now at value -12.30, with -9.10 for asset returns.

Based on LifeStance Health Group Inc. (LFST), the company’s capital structure generated 31.53 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.97. Total debt to assets is 20.90, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 28.82. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 21.91.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.81, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.37 and the total asset turnover is 0.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.33.

Conclusion

In conclusion, LifeStance Health Group Inc. (LFST) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.