Liberty Global plc (LBTYA): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.27.

The public float for LBTYA is 419.33M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.20% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LBTYA on May 26, 2023 was 1.47M shares.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

LBTYA) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ: LBTYA) has dropped by -3.70 compared to previous close of 16.74. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -6.93% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

LBTYA’s Market Performance

LBTYA’s stock has fallen by -6.93% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -12.58% and a quarterly drop of -21.44%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.30% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.98% for Liberty Global plc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -10.43% for LBTYA’s stock, with a -15.72% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

LBTYA Trading at -13.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LBTYA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.30%, as shares sank -16.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.77% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LBTYA fell by -6.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.84. In addition, Liberty Global plc saw -14.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LBTYA starting from HALL BRYAN H, who sale 6,000 shares at the price of $20.04 back on Mar 30. After this action, HALL BRYAN H now owns 120,497 shares of Liberty Global plc, valued at $120,248 using the latest closing price.

HALL BRYAN H, the EVP, Gen Counsel & Secretary of Liberty Global plc, sale 10,000 shares at $19.77 during a trade that took place back on Mar 28, which means that HALL BRYAN H is holding 126,497 shares at $197,673 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LBTYA

Equity return is now at value -1.20, with -0.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Liberty Global plc (LBTYA) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.