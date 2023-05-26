Leidos Holdings Inc. (LDOS) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of Leidos Holdings Inc. (LDOS) has gone up by 2.58% for the week, with a -12.64% drop in the past month and a -17.51% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.25%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.80% for LDOS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.60% for LDOS’s stock, with a -16.43% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Leidos Holdings Inc. (NYSE: LDOS) Right Now?

Leidos Holdings Inc. (NYSE: LDOS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for LDOS is at 0.79. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for LDOS is $105.69, which is $23.08 above the current market price. The public float for LDOS is 135.44M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.21% of that float. The average trading volume for LDOS on May 26, 2023 was 1.04M shares.

LDOS) stock’s latest price update

Leidos Holdings Inc. (NYSE: LDOS)’s stock price has gone rise by 1.43 in comparison to its previous close of 79.29, however, the company has experienced a 2.58% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

LDOS Trading at -8.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LDOS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.25%, as shares sank -14.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.38% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LDOS rose by +2.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $80.25. In addition, Leidos Holdings Inc. saw -23.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LDOS starting from Bell Thomas Arthur, who purchase 6,300 shares at the price of $78.81 back on May 22. After this action, Bell Thomas Arthur now owns 6,300 shares of Leidos Holdings Inc., valued at $496,502 using the latest closing price.

May Gary Stephen, the Director of Leidos Holdings Inc., sale 2,618 shares at $78.71 during a trade that took place back on May 11, which means that May Gary Stephen is holding 11,352 shares at $206,061 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LDOS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.88 for the present operating margin

+14.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for Leidos Holdings Inc. stands at +4.76. The total capital return value is set at 11.27, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.50. Equity return is now at value 16.00, with 5.20 for asset returns.

Based on Leidos Holdings Inc. (LDOS), the company’s capital structure generated 130.73 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 56.66. Total debt to assets is 43.00, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 104.63. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 45.35.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.10, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.34 and the total asset turnover is 1.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.89.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Leidos Holdings Inc. (LDOS) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.