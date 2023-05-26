KT Corporation (KT) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

KT Corporation (NYSE: KT) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 6.67x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.79.

The average price predicted for KT Corporation (KT) by analysts is $16.14, which is $2.88 above the current market price. The public float for KT is 483.90M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.22% of that float. On May 26, 2023, the average trading volume of KT was 1.25M shares.

KT) stock’s latest price update

KT Corporation (NYSE: KT)’s stock price has plunge by -0.60relation to previous closing price of 11.73. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 0.69% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

KT’s Market Performance

KT Corporation (KT) has experienced a 0.69% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 4.20% rise in the past month, and a 1.57% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.94%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.19% for KT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.80% for KT’s stock, with a -9.33% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

KT Trading at 1.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.94%, as shares surge +3.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.28% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KT rose by +0.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.59. In addition, KT Corporation saw -13.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for KT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.52 for the present operating margin

+30.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for KT Corporation stands at +4.92. The total capital return value is set at 6.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.65. Equity return is now at value 7.10, with 2.90 for asset returns.

Based on KT Corporation (KT), the company’s capital structure generated 54.57 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.30. Total debt to assets is 27.28, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 44.65. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 28.88.

The receivables turnover for the company is 5.34 and the total asset turnover is 0.66. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.19.

Conclusion

To sum up, KT Corporation (KT) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.