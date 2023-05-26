Knowles Corporation (KN) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Knowles Corporation (NYSE: KN)’s stock price has plunge by 3.12relation to previous closing price of 16.34. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 3.12% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Knowles Corporation (NYSE: KN) Right Now?

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a "buy," 1 as "overweight," 1 as "hold," and 0 as "sell."

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Knowles Corporation (KN) is $20.50, which is $3.65 above the current market price. The public float for KN is 89.50M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.33% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of KN on May 26, 2023 was 618.40K shares.

KN’s Market Performance

KN stock saw an increase of 3.12% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 7.74% and a quarterly increase of 1.63%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.61%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.15% for Knowles Corporation (KN). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.57% for KN’s stock, with a 6.75% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

KN Trading at 3.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.61%, as shares surge +6.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.08% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KN rose by +3.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.32. In addition, Knowles Corporation saw 2.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KN starting from SHAVERS CHERYL L, who sale 12,205 shares at the price of $16.61 back on May 18. After this action, SHAVERS CHERYL L now owns 50,772 shares of Knowles Corporation, valued at $202,725 using the latest closing price.

Cabrera Raymond D., the SVP, HR & Chief Admin. Officer of Knowles Corporation, sale 8,490 shares at $16.36 during a trade that took place back on May 03, which means that Cabrera Raymond D. is holding 89,202 shares at $138,896 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.39 for the present operating margin

+39.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for Knowles Corporation stands at -56.24. The total capital return value is set at 7.82, while invested capital returns managed to touch -33.16. Equity return is now at value -41.60, with -34.40 for asset returns.

Based on Knowles Corporation (KN), the company’s capital structure generated 6.50 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.10. Total debt to assets is 5.45, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.40. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.07.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.13, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.44 and the total asset turnover is 0.52. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.66.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Knowles Corporation (KN) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.