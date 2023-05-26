Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KNX) has jumped by 2.79 compared to previous close of 54.83. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.12% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/21/23 that Trucking Giant Knight-Swift Transportation to Buy U.S. Xpress

Is It Worth Investing in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KNX) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KNX) is above average at 13.70x. The 36-month beta value for KNX is also noteworthy at 1.16. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for KNX is $65.00, which is $8.9 above than the current price. The public float for KNX is 144.55M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.06% of that float. The average trading volume of KNX on May 26, 2023 was 2.00M shares.

KNX’s Market Performance

The stock of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX) has seen a 2.12% increase in the past week, with a 5.68% rise in the past month, and a -2.05% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.59%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.61% for KNX.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.09% for KNX’s stock, with a 4.00% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

KNX Trading at 1.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KNX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.59%, as shares surge +1.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.54% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KNX rose by +2.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $56.36. In addition, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. saw 7.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KNX starting from KNIGHT KEVIN P, who sale 64,139 shares at the price of $56.59 back on May 09. After this action, KNIGHT KEVIN P now owns 0 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc., valued at $3,629,645 using the latest closing price.

Harrington Timothy Sean, the Exec Vice Pres Sales of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc., sale 1,700 shares at $56.98 during a trade that took place back on May 01, which means that Harrington Timothy Sean is holding 4,582 shares at $96,868 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KNX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.46 for the present operating margin

+18.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. stands at +10.38. The total capital return value is set at 11.68, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.24. Equity return is now at value 9.70, with 6.20 for asset returns.

Based on Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX), the company’s capital structure generated 24.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 19.39. Total debt to assets is 15.00, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 22.49. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 18.13.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.40, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.98 and the total asset turnover is 0.68. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.67.

Conclusion

In summary, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.