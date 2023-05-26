Kenvue Inc. (KVUE) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for Kenvue Inc. (NYSE: KVUE) is 23.83x, which is above its average ratio. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for KVUE is 1.87B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.15% of that float. On May 26, 2023, KVUE’s average trading volume was 10.05M shares.

KVUE) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE: KVUE) has dropped by -0.45 compared to previous close of 26.45. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -2.63% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 05/04/23 that Shares for J&J Spinoff Kenvue Jump in IPO

KVUE’s Market Performance

The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.13% for KVUE’s stock, with a simple moving average of -1.13% for the last 200 days.

KVUE Trading at -1.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KVUE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.27% of loss for the given period.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KVUE fell by -2.63%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, Kenvue Inc. saw -2.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KVUE starting from ALLISON RICHARD E JR, who purchase 20,000 shares at the price of $26.26 back on May 11. After this action, ALLISON RICHARD E JR now owns 20,000 shares of Kenvue Inc., valued at $525,232 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KVUE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.21 for the present operating margin

+55.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kenvue Inc. stands at +13.98.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.50.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Kenvue Inc. (KVUE) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.