Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ICPT) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ICPT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 1.53x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.28. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ICPT) is $20.17, which is $13.96 above the current market price. The public float for ICPT is 40.09M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.99% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ICPT on May 26, 2023 was 1.11M shares.

ICPT) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ICPT) has surged by 6.32 when compared to previous closing price of 9.17, but the company has seen a -29.50% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

ICPT’s Market Performance

ICPT’s stock has fallen by -29.50% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -46.95% and a quarterly drop of -50.26%. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.27% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.23% for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -35.02% for ICPT’s stock, with a -39.10% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ICPT Trading at -36.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ICPT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.27%, as shares sank -46.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -38.25% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ICPT fell by -29.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -42.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.58. In addition, Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -21.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ICPT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-23.88 for the present operating margin

+98.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at -61.20. The total capital return value is set at -17.29, while invested capital returns managed to touch -51.70. Equity return is now at value -812.50, with 39.10 for asset returns.

Based on Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ICPT), the company’s capital structure generated 357.42 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 78.14. Total debt to assets is 60.08, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 239.70. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 52.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.76, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.31 and the total asset turnover is 0.53. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.35.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ICPT) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.