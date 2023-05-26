Insulet Corporation (PODD) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD) has decreased by -5.69 when compared to last closing price of 293.75.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -8.53% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 05/31/22 that DexCom Stock Rises as Management Says No Deal Is on the Table

Is It Worth Investing in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD) Right Now?

Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 98,946.43x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.79. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Insulet Corporation (PODD) by analysts is $354.89, which is $77.24 above the current market price. The public float for PODD is 69.13M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.68% of that float. On May 26, 2023, the average trading volume of PODD was 899.54K shares.

PODD’s Market Performance

PODD stock saw a decrease of -8.53% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -12.51% and a quarterly a decrease of -5.88%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.97%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.93% for Insulet Corporation (PODD).. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -12.15% for PODD’s stock, with a -3.23% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

PODD Trading at -12.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PODD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.97%, as shares sank -12.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.02% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PODD fell by -8.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $313.41. In addition, Insulet Corporation saw -5.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PODD starting from MINOGUE MICHAEL R, who purchase 3,300 shares at the price of $304.75 back on May 23. After this action, MINOGUE MICHAEL R now owns 12,221 shares of Insulet Corporation, valued at $1,005,675 using the latest closing price.

McMillan Wayde D., the EVP, CFO of Insulet Corporation, sale 1,255 shares at $318.31 during a trade that took place back on Apr 03, which means that McMillan Wayde D. is holding 22,865 shares at $399,479 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PODD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.88 for the present operating margin

+67.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Insulet Corporation stands at +0.35. The total capital return value is set at 2.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.25. Equity return is now at value 0.10, with 0.00 for asset returns.

Based on Insulet Corporation (PODD), the company’s capital structure generated 300.76 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 75.05. Total debt to assets is 63.65, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 294.23. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 73.42.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 15.52, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.12 and the total asset turnover is 0.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.56.

Conclusion

To sum up, Insulet Corporation (PODD) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.