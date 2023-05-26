Innodata Inc. (INOD) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ: INOD) has jumped by 10.33 compared to previous close of 8.81. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -2.80% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ: INOD) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for INOD is 2.00.

The public float for INOD is 24.80M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.03% of that float. On May 26, 2023, INOD’s average trading volume was 235.13K shares.

INOD’s Market Performance

The stock of Innodata Inc. (INOD) has seen a -2.80% decrease in the past week, with a 48.62% rise in the past month, and a 34.63% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.50%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.05% for INOD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 20.76% for INOD’s stock, with a 96.77% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

INOD Trading at 23.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INOD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.50%, as shares surge +46.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +48.85% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INOD fell by -2.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +49.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.20. In addition, Innodata Inc. saw 227.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at INOD starting from Toor Nauman Sabeeh, who sale 45,751 shares at the price of $10.01 back on May 22. After this action, Toor Nauman Sabeeh now owns 1,190,467 shares of Innodata Inc., valued at $457,968 using the latest closing price.

Espineli Marissa B, the Interim CFO of Innodata Inc., sale 5,000 shares at $10.00 during a trade that took place back on May 22, which means that Espineli Marissa B is holding 0 shares at $50,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for INOD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-13.01 for the present operating margin

+35.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Innodata Inc. stands at -15.11. The total capital return value is set at -37.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch -41.15. Equity return is now at value -59.10, with -23.10 for asset returns.

Based on Innodata Inc. (INOD), the company’s capital structure generated 25.19 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 20.12. Total debt to assets is 9.84, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 21.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 17.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.09, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.56 and the total asset turnover is 1.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.14.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Innodata Inc. (INOD) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.