HUYA Inc. (HUYA) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 0.70.

The public float for HUYA is 86.99M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.03% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of HUYA on May 26, 2023 was 1.18M shares.

HUYA) stock’s latest price update

HUYA Inc. (NYSE: HUYA)’s stock price has gone decline by -6.49 in comparison to its previous close of 3.39, however, the company has experienced a 0.32% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 03/30/22 that Chinese Regulators Are Scrutinizing Live-Streaming. These Stocks Are Falling.

HUYA’s Market Performance

HUYA’s stock has risen by 0.32% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 3.93% and a quarterly drop of -27.29%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.40% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.75% for HUYA Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.28% for HUYA’s stock, with a -7.39% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

HUYA Trading at -3.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HUYA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.40%, as shares surge +1.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.88% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HUYA rose by +0.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.21. In addition, HUYA Inc. saw -19.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for HUYA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • -9.47 for the present operating margin
  • +6.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for HUYA Inc. stands at -5.28. Equity return is now at value -4.00, with -3.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.75.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, HUYA Inc. (HUYA) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.

May 26, 2023 No Comments

