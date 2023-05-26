Heart Test Laboratories Inc. (HSCS) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Heart Test Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ: HSCS) has increased by 35.43 when compared to last closing price of 0.93.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 46.84% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Heart Test Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ: HSCS) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for HSCS is $3.75, which is $2.24 above the current market price. The public float for HSCS is 5.90M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.99% of that float. The average trading volume for HSCS on May 26, 2023 was 86.97K shares.

HSCS’s Market Performance

HSCS’s stock has seen a 46.84% increase for the week, with a 43.18% rise in the past month and a -13.70% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.08%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 14.18% for Heart Test Laboratories Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 39.43% for HSCS’s stock, with a -11.02% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

HSCS Trading at 29.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HSCS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.08%, as shares surge +40.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.55% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HSCS rose by +46.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -55.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9217. In addition, Heart Test Laboratories Inc. saw 50.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for HSCS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-32765.60 for the present operating margin

-139.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for Heart Test Laboratories Inc. stands at -33592.57.

The receivables turnover for the company is 12.39 and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.49.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Heart Test Laboratories Inc. (HSCS) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.