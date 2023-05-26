Harmonic Inc. (HLIT) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ: HLIT) is 54.21x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for HLIT is 0.91. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Harmonic Inc. (HLIT) is $20.83, which is $3.78 above the current market price. The public float for HLIT is 102.58M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.04% of that float. On May 26, 2023, HLIT’s average trading volume was 1.38M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

HLIT) stock’s latest price update

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ: HLIT)’s stock price has gone rise by 1.76 in comparison to its previous close of 16.75, however, the company has experienced a 2.13% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

HLIT’s Market Performance

Harmonic Inc. (HLIT) has experienced a 2.13% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 23.60% rise in the past month, and a 28.06% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.23%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.20% for HLIT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.16% for HLIT’s stock, with a 24.82% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

HLIT Trading at 14.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HLIT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.44% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.23%, as shares surge +21.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +35.35% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HLIT rose by +2.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +53.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.62. In addition, Harmonic Inc. saw 30.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HLIT starting from HARSHMAN PATRICK, who sale 15,179 shares at the price of $14.19 back on Dec 14. After this action, HARSHMAN PATRICK now owns 483,642 shares of Harmonic Inc., valued at $215,388 using the latest closing price.

HARSHMAN PATRICK, the President and CEO of Harmonic Inc., sale 69,090 shares at $13.35 during a trade that took place back on Dec 13, which means that HARSHMAN PATRICK is holding 474,780 shares at $922,075 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HLIT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.90 for the present operating margin

+48.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for Harmonic Inc. stands at +4.51. The total capital return value is set at 10.17, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.07. Equity return is now at value 11.10, with 5.00 for asset returns.

Based on Harmonic Inc. (HLIT), the company’s capital structure generated 49.55 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 33.13. Total debt to assets is 22.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 10.87. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.27.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.99, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.93 and the total asset turnover is 0.89. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.07.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Harmonic Inc. (HLIT) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.