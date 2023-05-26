Guardant Health Inc. (GH) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

In the past week, GH stock has gone down by -5.59%, with a monthly gain of 33.09% and a quarterly plunge of -3.50%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.89%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.84% for Guardant Health Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.33% for GH’s stock, with a -26.55% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Guardant Health Inc. (NASDAQ: GH) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for GH is also noteworthy at 0.77. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 17 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for GH is $53.29, which is $25.72 above than the current price. The public float for GH is 97.63M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.27% of that float. The average trading volume of GH on May 26, 2023 was 1.95M shares.

Guardant Health Inc. (NASDAQ: GH) has seen a decline in its stock price by -2.59 in relation to its previous close of 28.61. However, the company has experienced a -5.59% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

GH Trading at 11.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.89%, as shares surge +28.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.07% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GH fell by -5.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -43.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.28. In addition, Guardant Health Inc. saw 2.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GH starting from Eltoukhy Helmy, who purchase 8,600 shares at the price of $26.15 back on Mar 15. After this action, Eltoukhy Helmy now owns 2,049,238 shares of Guardant Health Inc., valued at $224,928 using the latest closing price.

Eltoukhy Helmy, the Co-Chief Executive Officer of Guardant Health Inc., purchase 84,452 shares at $26.33 during a trade that took place back on Mar 14, which means that Eltoukhy Helmy is holding 2,040,638 shares at $2,223,908 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-118.98 for the present operating margin

+64.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for Guardant Health Inc. stands at -145.61. The total capital return value is set at -31.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch -38.35. Equity return is now at value -530.40, with -39.80 for asset returns.

Based on Guardant Health Inc. (GH), the company’s capital structure generated 2,275.31 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 95.79. Total debt to assets is 85.05, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2,238.96. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 94.26.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.84, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.44. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.61 and the total asset turnover is 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.17.

Conclusion

In summary, Guardant Health Inc. (GH) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.