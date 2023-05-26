Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE: GPK) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for GPK is 0.98. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for GPK is $31.23, which is $6.37 above the current price. The public float for GPK is 303.65M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.07% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GPK on May 26, 2023 was 2.90M shares.

GPK) stock’s latest price update

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE: GPK)’s stock price has dropped by -0.60 in relation to previous closing price of 25.01. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -3.00% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

GPK’s Market Performance

GPK’s stock has fallen by -3.00% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 3.97% and a quarterly rise of 4.81%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.48% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.08% for Graphic Packaging Holding Company The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.26% for GPK’s stock, with a simple moving average of 7.56% for the last 200 days.

GPK Trading at -0.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GPK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.48%, as shares surge +2.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.15% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GPK fell by -3.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.47. In addition, Graphic Packaging Holding Company saw 11.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GPK starting from Scherger Stephen R., who sale 160,492 shares at the price of $25.81 back on May 09. After this action, Scherger Stephen R. now owns 427,548 shares of Graphic Packaging Holding Company, valued at $4,142,299 using the latest closing price.

Yost Joseph P, the EVP & President, International of Graphic Packaging Holding Company, sale 60,000 shares at $23.99 during a trade that took place back on Feb 28, which means that Yost Joseph P is holding 209,250 shares at $1,439,400 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GPK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.00 for the present operating margin

+19.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for Graphic Packaging Holding Company stands at +5.53. The total capital return value is set at 13.30, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.90. Equity return is now at value 30.00, with 6.00 for asset returns.

Based on Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK), the company’s capital structure generated 256.07 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 71.92. Total debt to assets is 53.28, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 250.54. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 70.36.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.35, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.45. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.86 and the total asset turnover is 0.91. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.40.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.