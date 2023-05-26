Global Payments Inc. (GPN) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for GPN is also noteworthy at 1.01. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 23 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for GPN is $137.29, which is $37.65 above than the current price. The public float for GPN is 260.24M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.44% of that float. The average trading volume of GPN on May 26, 2023 was 2.04M shares.

GPN) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE: GPN) has increased by 0.53 when compared to last closing price of 98.99. Despite this, the company has experienced a -4.38% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 10/31/22 that Global Payments Matches Profit Expectations. The Stock Tumbles.

GPN’s Market Performance

GPN’s stock has fallen by -4.38% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -4.86% and a quarterly drop of -11.32%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.72% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.23% for Global Payments Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.10% for GPN’s stock, with a -9.46% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

GPN Trading at -4.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GPN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.72%, as shares sank -9.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.03% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GPN fell by -4.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $103.26. In addition, Global Payments Inc. saw 0.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GPN starting from SHEFFIELD DAVID M, who sale 1,562 shares at the price of $113.08 back on Feb 27. After this action, SHEFFIELD DAVID M now owns 28,032 shares of Global Payments Inc., valued at $176,631 using the latest closing price.

BALDWIN ROBERT H B JR, the Director of Global Payments Inc., purchase 3,400 shares at $98.62 during a trade that took place back on Dec 12, which means that BALDWIN ROBERT H B JR is holding 38,940 shares at $335,308 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GPN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.03 for the present operating margin

+57.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for Global Payments Inc. stands at +1.24. The total capital return value is set at 5.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.31. Equity return is now at value -0.60, with -0.30 for asset returns.

Based on Global Payments Inc. (GPN), the company’s capital structure generated 66.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 39.77. Total debt to assets is 32.86, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 57.07. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.38.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.23, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.37. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.20 and the total asset turnover is 0.20. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.92.

Conclusion

In summary, Global Payments Inc. (GPN) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.