Genprex Inc. (GNPX) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of Genprex Inc. (GNPX) has gone up by 11.84% for the week, with a 6.25% rise in the past month and a -37.50% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.97%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.25% for GNPX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.87% for GNPX’s stock, with a -33.70% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ: GNPX) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for GNPX is at -0.31. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for GNPX is $3.00, which is $4.65 above the current market price. The public float for GNPX is 47.38M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.96% of that float. The average trading volume for GNPX on May 26, 2023 was 446.99K shares.

GNPX) stock’s latest price update

Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ: GNPX)’s stock price has gone rise by 8.99 in comparison to its previous close of 0.78, however, the company has experienced a 11.84% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

GNPX Trading at 1.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GNPX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.97%, as shares surge +3.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.77% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GNPX rose by +11.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -41.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7968. In addition, Genprex Inc. saw -41.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GNPX starting from VACZY CATHERINE M, who purchase 20,000 shares at the price of $1.07 back on Apr 21. After this action, VACZY CATHERINE M now owns 265,000 shares of Genprex Inc., valued at $21,478 using the latest closing price.

Varner John Rodney, the Chairman, President and CEO of Genprex Inc., purchase 19,000 shares at $1.05 during a trade that took place back on Apr 21, which means that Varner John Rodney is holding 20,800 shares at $20,045 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GNPX

Equity return is now at value -79.70, with -73.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.64.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Genprex Inc. (GNPX) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.